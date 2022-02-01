Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $546,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $25,170,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 222.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 692,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of X stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

