Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $635,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,392,000 after buying an additional 431,100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

