Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,464 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Powell Industries worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

POWL stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

