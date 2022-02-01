Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $66.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.91 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

