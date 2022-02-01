Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.47 ($130.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of PUM opened at €94.20 ($105.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €103.04 and a 200-day moving average of €103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Puma has a one year low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($129.66). The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of 43.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

