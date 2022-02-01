Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

