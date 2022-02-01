Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Issued By Piper Sandler

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED has a 52-week low of $108.44 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,467 shares of company stock worth $6,789,448 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

