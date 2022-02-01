Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Wedbush

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.