Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.29. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

