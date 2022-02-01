Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Truist Financial

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,192,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,828,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

