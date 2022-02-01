Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $205.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $341,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

