Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.