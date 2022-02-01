Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $97.81 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

