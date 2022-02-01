Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common Increased by Analyst (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TSE HEX opened at C$7.00 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.46 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

