Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

GLW stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

