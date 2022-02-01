Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $320.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.87. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $245.00 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

