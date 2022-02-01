Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.98 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after purchasing an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.