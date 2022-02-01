QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0719 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $278,902.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00113521 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.