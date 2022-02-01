QIAGEN (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

