Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

