Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 428.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

UPS stock opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.91 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.