Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.