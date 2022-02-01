Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.