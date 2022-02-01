Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.40 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

