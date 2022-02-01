QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 10.22.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.