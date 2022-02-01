QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $872.75 million, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94.

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.