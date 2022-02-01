QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.



QNST stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $872.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.73.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuinStreet by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

