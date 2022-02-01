R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.38.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.55. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,102. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

