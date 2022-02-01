R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 5.1% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,881. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.