Rainicorn (RAINI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $297,229.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Rainicorn has a market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $297,229.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.40 or 0.07151631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.04 or 0.99993848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00051752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

