Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.03 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $312.33 million and approximately $40.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00010025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,363,418 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

