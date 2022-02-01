Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 13,096 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

