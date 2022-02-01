Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 10,253 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 140,135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

