Raymond James & Associates Invests $89,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after buying an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 296,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProPetro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.