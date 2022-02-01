Raymond James & Associates Makes New $110,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,352 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 42.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 691,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 2.03. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

