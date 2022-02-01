Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 470,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 155,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

DOYU opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $681.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

