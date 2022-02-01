Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAT opened at 1.67 on Tuesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.38 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.84.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steen Karsbo purchased 18,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.74 per share, with a total value of 68,505.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

