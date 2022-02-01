Raymond James Reiterates “C$24.00” Price Target for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a C$24.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.52.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE ARE opened at C$17.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.68. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.