Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rayonier has set its FY21 guidance at $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.620-$0.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rayonier worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.