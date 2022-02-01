Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

