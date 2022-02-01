Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
