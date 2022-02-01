Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REAL. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, cut shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.48.

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$460.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

