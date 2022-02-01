Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00.

1/11/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,651,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,106. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

