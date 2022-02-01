Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

RCRRF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 5,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Recruit has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

