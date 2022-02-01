Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.16 or 0.99834475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026637 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00441677 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001364 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

