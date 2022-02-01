Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.16 or 0.99834475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026637 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00441677 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

