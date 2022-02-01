Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.20). 974,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 772,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.22).

Several analysts recently commented on RGL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £460.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

