Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,276,050. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

JAZZ traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $142.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

