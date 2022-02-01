Renasant Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

