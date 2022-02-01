Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $63,945.61 and $12,549.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 976,071,245 coins and its circulating supply is 338,161,181 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

