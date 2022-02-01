Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitie Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mitie Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.